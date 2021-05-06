Peloton Recalls Treadmills, Halts Sales, After a Child Dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton is recalling about 125,000 of its treadmills.

The move comes less than a month after the company denied the machines were dangerous and said it would not pull them from the market, even though they were linked to the death of a child and injuries of 29 others.

Peloton said Wednesday that it will now offer full refunds for the Peloton Tread+ treadmill, which cost more than $4,200.

It will also stop selling them.

The recall comes after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned on April 17 that people with children and pets should immediately stop using the Tread+ treadmill after a child was pulled under it and died.

Those who own the treadmill have until Nov. 6, 2022, to get a full refund from Peloton.