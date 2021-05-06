Registration Still Open for Boost Hockey Training’s Girls Summer Camp

The camp is broken up into different age groups and features on-ice and off-ice training.

DULUTH, Minn. – Believe it or not, we are just a couple weeks away from summer and with that comes various summer hockey camps, including one focused specifically on developing the future stars of girls hockey.

Boost Hockey Training camp is heading into its second year under lead instructor Amanda Boulier, who is also the head coach of the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team. The camp is broken up into different age groups and features on-ice and off-ice training with the purpose of getting girls excited to play hockey, now and in the future.

“We’re not doing anything extravagant with them out there. I think doing skill-based training with them is certainly important. But the biggest takeaway is for them to have fun, to have some female role models and for them to continue playing the game they love. I think there’s a pretty big drop-off with the U8/U10 age range, and so our goal is to keep girls in the sport and invested in it,” Boulier said.

The higher level camps are mostly full, but there are still spots open for the U-8/U-10 group. For more information, click here.