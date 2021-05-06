Republicans Scrap Evers’ Priorities, Start Writing Budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ priorities, including legalizing marijuana, raising $1 billion in taxes, and expanding collective bargaining rights, have been killed by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee.

Lawmakers are taking their first votes Thursday in writing the next state budget. Republicans essentially scrapped the Democratic governor’s entire two-year proposal.

They instead are building off the current budget, The Joint Finance Committee voted to remove nearly 400 of Evers’ proposals.

Evers, in a Thursday letter to Republican leaders, called gutting his budget “ill-advised.” Republicans say they are also eyeing a tax cut.