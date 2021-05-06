Salvation Army Continues to Offer Resources for Homeless

With the cities low vacancy rate, and the extension of the eviction moratorium there have been few openings for housing.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army is continuing to offer different resources for the homeless community in Duluth.

With the cities low vacancy rate, and the extension of the eviction moratorium there have been few openings for housing.

The rapid re-housing program, landlord incentive program and family transitional housing program are some of the resources the Salvation Army have been offering for over five years.

Organizers say, one of the best tools for anyone who has had an emergency that has caused them to not be able to pay their rent is to call 211.

“It’s a great resource of anyone experiencing homeless or housing insecurity. Maybe they owe some back rent. They can call 211 and get some referrals of what resources might be helpful to them,” Salvation Army Director of Residential Services, Rosalyn Horn says.

For the Duluth Salvation Army programs, click here.

For more information about 211, click here.