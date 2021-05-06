Spice Up Your Breakfast Routine with a Bite from Lift Bridge Bagels

Cooking Connection: Cream Cheese Filled Bagel Bites with Cinnamon Sugard on Top

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week’s Cooking Connection features the perfect option for a quick bite to eat before your busy day begins.

Lift Bridge Bagel creator, Lexy Land, shows FOX 21 Meteorologist Ken Slama how she whips up her mouthwatering cream cheese filled bagel bites with cinnamon sugar.

Land also creates a variety of bagels perfect for any occasion.

Click here to order today, and to learn more information about Land’s new business in the Twin Ports.