St. Cloud Bank Robbery, Hostage Situation Ongoing

St. Cloud police are responding to a reported bank robbery and hostage situation at a Wells Fargo, according to police and Wells Fargo officials.

According to St. Cloud police, at 1:48 p.m. officers responded to the bank on 200 33rd Avenue South.

The situation is still ongoing and law enforcement remains on the scene. The FBI is assisting St. Cloud police.

There are no known injuries at this time.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson released the following statement:

“We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.