St. Scholastica, UW-Superior Women’s Soccer Teams to Meet in UMAC Title Game

The UMAC championship game will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. at Saints Field in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMAC women’s soccer championship game will be a Bridge Battle as St. Scholastica and UW-Superior will go head-to-head as the top two seeds in the conference battle it out one more time on the pitch.

For the top seed St. Scholastica women’s soccer team, this season has been one of utter domination. The Saints were a perfect 7-0 in conference play.

“I think just like the connection between all of our players, we’re all really close to one another. And that’s really helped us out on the field I would say,” senior defender Mara Roberts said.

“We had a limited fall practice season and we were able to start in February. We’ve never had a two-month preseason before so that was an interesting. But I feel like we hit the ground running and have been playing really, really well all season long,” said CSS head coach Dave Reyelts.

As for UW-Superior, this will be their second-ever appearance in the UMAC title game. Their last came in 2018 when they stunned CSS in the semi-finals, which was their first win ever over their rivals.

“Multiple players were there for that season so they remember what it’s like. And it’s also that belief,” UWS head coach Allison DeGroot said.

“Any time we walk on that field, anything is possible. 90 minutes determines a game, and maybe that 90 minutes is ours. And I think we can do it,” said senior goaltender Morgan Philliber.

The teams met last week with the Saints getting the win 2-1. And now they meet again with the UMAC title on the line.

“This is going to be an outstanding game on Saturday. We’re looking forward to it. Wouldn’t have it any other way,” DeGroot said.

“Great opportunity. It’s good for the Twin Ports to have a high-level championship game between the two local teams here,” said Reyelts.

And for the players, it’s the best way to wrap up a season that had featured many unique challenges.

“With the season the way it is, it’s just been such a blessing to be able to play games at all. So I think that making it to the championship is just that added bonus,” Roberts said.

“We’ve had a lot thrown at us this year. But we really turned everything around and we’re like “we’re going to make this the best year that we possibly can.” And to end that on a UMAC championship would be just the icing on the cake,” said Philliber.

The UMAC championship game will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. at Saints Field in Duluth.