UMD Student Talks About What It’s Like To Take Finals Virtually

DULUTH, Minn.– UMD students are wrapping up the 2020-2021 academic year with finals ending tomorrow. One student we spoke to says some of the finals online make it especially tough, but she’s learned a lot about the distance learning process throughout the year which will help pull her through.

“Keeping myself on track, like sitting down for 2 hours at the computer and finishing the final with my own accountability, has been difficult,” says Josie Waldron, a Junior at UMD, “but I feel like I’m good, I finished my last one today so I’m thankful that it’s over”.

Commencement will be held virtually for the graduating class this Saturday May 8th, at 11:00 am.