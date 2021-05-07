1 Year Old Dies in Remer Duplex Fire

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded early Friday morning to reports of a house fire in rural Remer.

According to reports, deputies arrived at the scene around 1:46 a.m. in the area of Ghe We Zance Lane Northeast in Boy Lake Township and found a duplex engulfed in flames.

Deputies located and safely removed one adult female in a bedroom of the duplex.

The Longville Fire Department, Federal Dam Fire Department, and Remer Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Authorities later located a 1-year-old male deceased inside the residence.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, one adult female and three children safely escaped the fire prior to authorities arriving at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.