Animal Allies Offering Discount Adoption Fees

Because of an influx of dogs, the shelter is offering $50 off adoption fees for dogs and puppies from today going through Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies Human Society is giving a little extra incentive to adopt this weekend.

Although staff say it’s rare that they offer this type of discount, they hope it gives these pets a chance to find their forever home.

“We’re reaching capacity with the number of dogs we currently have. So we’re hoping to move some dogs through, get them into homes. That would be best case scenario for them as well,” Animal Allies Medical Team Lead, Michael Lutterman says.

Anyone interested in adoption is urged to call and make an appointment beforehand.

The shelter will also have a fundraising event coming up this summer in mid July at Leif Erickson Park.

