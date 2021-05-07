Brazil Variant Found in Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A fourth variant of the COVID-19 virus was found in Itasca County earlier this week.

Itasca County health officials say the P.1 variant which originated in Brazil was identified through genetic sequencing.

“Virus mutations are possible when and where a virus spreads from person to person, which is why getting to widespread immunity is so critical here in Itasca County and around the world,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “Vaccines are working well here and are widely available. Every Itasca resident is encouraged to consider vaccination as soon as possible.”

According to a news release, Itasca County is the only county in Northeast Minnesota to report having all four of the most common variants of the virus.

Since March 26, Itasca County has seen the emergence of the B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.427/429 (California), B.1.526 (New York), and P.1 (Brazilian) strains.

The CDC says the emergence of the Brazilian variant raises concern about the potential increase of transmissibility or re-infection of people.

“While the variants are still relatively new, all three of the vaccines are showing promising results of offering protection against them,” said Dr. Dan Soular, vice president of medical affairs and family physician at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. “We know that this most recent variant, the P.1 variant, is especially aggressive, so it’s important to continue to practice recommended public health measures, including getting vaccinated if you haven’t already done so. The more people that get vaccinated means the more protection our community has against COVID-19 and these variants.”

Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital will be hosting a free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, 2222 Cromwell Drive, Grand Rapids, on Tues., May 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary to get the vaccine and this clinic is open to the public.

Several Itasca County Public Health vaccination events throughout the county during May are listed at the county’s website which you can find by clicking here.