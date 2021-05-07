Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors Ready to Operate for the Summer

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Minnesota Governor Tim Walz yesterday announced the loosening of many restrictions beginning today including getting rid of mandatory closure times at bars and restaurants while eliminating outdoor dining limits. We caught up with leadership from Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors who says they’re eager to operate in a more normal capacity as they hope it’s a more laid back summer.

“We’re going to not have reservations anymore outside, so people can just come in, grab a spot outside, which people usually want first rather than indoor seating because its so beautiful outside and to enjoy the weather,” said Donna Wood, Castle Dangers Taproom Assistant, “so we’re just really excited to get people back in, and just have good beer, even if we do have restrictions people still love to come here.”

For more information on Castle Danger and their hours of operation, visit their website here.

