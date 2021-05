Duluth Boys Lacrosse Top Grand Rapids for Fourth Straight Win

The Wolfpack has now won fourth straight as they improve to 4-1 on the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth boys lacrosse team used an early lead to stay ahead of Grand Rapids until the end as the Wolfpack top the Thunderhawks 9-3 Friday night at Ordean Stadium.

