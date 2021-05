Duluth Denfeld Softball Team Earns Walk-Off Win over Duluth East in Extras

Lindsay Johnson led the Hunters, going 4 for 4 with one double

DULUTH, Minn. – In a game that need one extra inning, the Duluth Denfeld softball team defeated Duluth East 6-5 in eight innings at Swanson Field.

Lindsay Johnson led the Hunters, going 4 for 4 with one double, while Eleisa Boles and Hanna Hovland combining for five hits on the day.