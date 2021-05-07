Premier Mini Golf Course Coming to Proctor

PROCTOR, Minn. — A new mini golf course is coming to Proctor this summer.

After a conditional use permit was approved, a mother and son team found the ideal spot on Boundary Avenue on Waterview drive.

The course called Rogue Eagle Mini Golf is designed by a New Jersey based Harris Miniature Golf.

With the addition of a club house cafe, the Proctor natives say they are looking forward to bringing this course to the area.

“It’s close to home close to where we grew up and also really good for the surrounding areas,” Rogue Eagle Mini Golf Co-Owner, Luke Lindstrom says. “The visibility to i-35 is incredible. Where we are going to be located. You can easily see i-35 and from i-35 you can easily see where we’re at. And just for all the surrounding areas. It’s perfect.”

The goal is to have the course and clubhouse up and running by the end of the summer with plans for another 18 hole course in the works.