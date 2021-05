Proctor Baseball Rallies for Home Win over Crosby-Ironton

The Rails pick up their second straight win as they improve to 5-4 on the season.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor baseball team battled back from an early deficit and scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth as they held on for the 6-4 win over Crosby-Ironton Friday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

