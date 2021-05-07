Proctor/Hermantown’s McKenzie Gunderson Commits to Hamline Women’s Hockey

The senior defender helped the Mirage capture their first ever state title in the Class A tournament.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Friday afternoon, Proctor/Hermantown’s McKenzie Gunderson announced on Twitter that she has committed to joining the Hamline women’s hockey team.

The senior defender helped the Mirage capture their first ever state title in the Class A tournament. This past season, she finished with two goals and six assists in 21 games.