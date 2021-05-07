St. Scholastica Men’s Tennis Tops Bridge Rivals UWS to Win UMAC Tournament Championship

This is the 19th UMAC Tournament title for the Saints in program history.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their final UMAC Tournament, the St. Scholastica men’s tennis team once again came out on top, defeating bridge rivals Wisconsin-Superior 5-4 to claim their 19th UMAC Tournament title in program history. The Saints are back-to-back champions after winning it in 2019 and having last season’s tournament canceled due to the pandemic.

In doubles, Elliot Schneider and Jack Kearney won 8-6 at No. 1 while Giacomo Lucchesi and Reece Patten won 8-1 at No. 3. In singles, Schneider, Lucchesi and Bradley Golant all won for the Saints. With the win, Schneider improves to 12-0 on the season. To view the full box score, head to the CSS website.

The Saints will now prepare for their second ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, with regionals beginning next week. Opponent and location will be announced on Monday.