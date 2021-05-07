UMD Commencement Goes Virtual

DULUTH, Minn.-This year’s commencement at UMD will be virtual again as the pandemic continues on.

More than 2,300 students will be graduating this year from the college, all of whom finished up their year facing some unusual circumstances including hybrid classes.

The chancellor of the college says the decision to go virtual for the commencement, ensures everyone can stay safe.

“We fully recognize this is not the same celebrated commencement at Amsoil Arena, but we decided to do it this way primarily for the safety of our graduates, their families, and staff at UMD,” said Chancellor Lendley Black.

The commencement will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and features student speakers.

To watch, visit this website.