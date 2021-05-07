UMD Graduates Make Final Drive Through Campus in Commencement Parade

DULUTH, Minn.– With graduation taking place tomorrow, some UMD seniors took one last chance to ride around campus.

In addition to the virtual commencement, UMD’s College of Liberal Arts had soon-to-be graduates drive through campus to celebrate their hard work over the years. Educators, parents, and underclassmen cheered on the students as they took a victory lap along University Drive towards West Saint Marie Street.

Participants were encouraged to decorate their vehicles and prizes were given out to the top three designs.