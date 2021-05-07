UWS Men’s Soccer to Host Bethany Lutheran in UMAC Title Game

The UMAC men's soccer championship game will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After a decade of UMAC men’s soccer dominated by St. Scholastica, UW-Superior has now taken the torch as the team to beat every year, including in the modified 2021 season.

The Yellowjackets ran the table in the regular season with a perfect 8-0 conference record. Only one team has been able to score on them and that’s Bethany Lutheran, their opponent in the UMAC title game. UWS defeated the Vikings one month ago 6-5 in an overtime thriller.

“Their front three are electrifying. They’re really, really solid and there’s a lot of good chemistry for them so they can play a little bit more direct and get the ball into guys that can change a game. I like our chances to score in the game and I think a lot of it for is going to come down to how sturdy can our defense be in trying to keep them off the score sheet,” said UWS head coach Joe Mooney.

The UMAC men’s soccer championship game will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.