World Accordion Day Brings Musicians from Across the Country to Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – Accordionists from all over the country are congregating in superior this weekend for World Accordion Day.

The three day event held at the Harrington Arts Center on the 14-hundred block of Belknap St., features original music by some of the most world renowned accordionists and as tributes to others.

“It is a fabulous event and I’m so glad to say that it expands and grows with prestige and with name recognition every year. We’re very proud of it, and it draws people from all around the nation, and very often from around the world,” said Helmi Harrington, founder, owner and curator of the World of Accordions Museum.

While some of the international musicians will be performing virtually, most of the music will be live by local accordionists and many who made the trip from across the country.

“I put on my red shirt and play on the weekends, but I look forward to this trip every year. Coming up, it’s kind of like an escapade up to see all of these accordions and all my friends that play the accordion from all over the world, and so I particularly enjoy it,” said Dr. Michael Middleton, a member of the Board of Directors from Texas.

The event will feature a range of musical styles including classical and polka and is being live streamed.

