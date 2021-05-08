St. Scholastica Men Capture UMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship

On the women's side, Wisconsin-Superior's LeAnn Torgerson won two events Saturday to finish as the top-scorer.

MORRIS, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s track and field team used a big second day to capture the UMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship for the first time since 2015.

The Saints finished with 219 points while Wisconsin-Superior finished in second with 144 points. The Saints won 12 event titles and swept the relay titles for the first time in program history.

For the women, Minnesota Morris took home the UMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship. CSS came in second with 139 points while UWS finished fourth with 101 points.

LeAnn Torgerson won two more events on Saturday, the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes, finishing as the top-scorer. The Saints won three events.

To view the full results, head to the UMAC website.