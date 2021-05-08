St. Scholastica Women’s Soccer Tops Rivals UWS to Win UMAC Tournament Title

Morgan Friday recorded a hat trick as the Saints won their 15th and final UMAC Tournament Championship.

DULUTH, Minn. – Morgan Friday finished with a hat trick as the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team shut out rivals Wisconsin-Superior 4-0 to win its 15th and final UMAC Tournament Championship.

Friday was named UMAC Tournament MVP after finishing with eight goals in two games. Kaiya Quam scored the other goal for the Saints. Morgan Philliber finished with seven saves for the Yellowjackets while Taelynn Gittins made two saves for the shutout.

St. Scholastica finishes the season 9-0 with a perfect 7-0 UMAC record. The Saints say goodbye to the UMAC now and will transition to the MIAC in the fall.