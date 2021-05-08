Twin Ports Gymnastics Speaks Out After Arrest of Superior Coach Charged with Sexual Assault

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Twin Ports Gymnastics are speaking out following the arrest of George Deppa Jr., a Superior gymnastics coach who was alleged to have sexually assaulted two teenagers he coached.

In a written statement to FOX21, Twin Ports Gymnastics said they were “shocked and saddened by the recent arrest” and said in-part that,

“Our main priority, as always, is the safety and well-being of our athletes and staff. Because of the nature of the charges filed against Deppa we are communicating with both CASDA – Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, and PAVSA – Program For Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault, to provide information to our athletes and parents to help educate them and make resources available if need be.”

Twin Ports Gymnastics says they are not directly involved in any of the allegations at Deppa but are encouraging anyone to come forward with information to the Superior Police Department.