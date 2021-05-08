UMD Softball Sweeps Northern State on Mandy Matula Day

The doubleheader was this year's Domestic Violence Awareness Game, which UMD holds each year in honor of former player Mandy Matula who lost her life as a result of domestic violence in May 2013.

DULUTH, Minn. – A walkoff in the first game then a big third inning in the second game give the UMD softball team the 2-1 and 6-1 wins over Northern State to sweep the doubleheader.

Taylor Koehnen hit a home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Bulldogs the win. Jessica Bren also hit a home run in the first game.

In the second game, the Bulldogs scored two in the first then three in the third to propel them to the 6-1 win. Bren went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Emma Frost went 1-for-2 while driving in three runs.

Saturday’s game was UMD’s annual Domestic Violence Awareness Game, in honor of their former player Mandy Matula, who played for the Bulldogs from 2007-2011 and lost her life as a result of domestic violence in May 2013.