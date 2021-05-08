UWS Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Bethany Lutheran for Fourth Straight UMAC Tournament Title

Blake Perry scored twice and was named UMAC Tournament MVP. The Yellowjackets finish the season 11-1 with an 8-0 UMAC record.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team scored three in the first half to get the 5-0 win over Bethany Lutheran to clinch their fourth straight UMAC Tournament title.

It was a much different game from the last meeting between the two teams, where UWS got the 6-5 overtime win. This time, Ulrik Lager made six saves to shut out the Vikings.

Blake Perry scored twice while recording one assist and was named Tournament MVP. Protus Babaya, Nicolai Stokker and Miguel Ocampo each scored once.

The Yellowjackets close out the season 11-1 with a perfect 8-0 UMAC record.