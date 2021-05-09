Business at Engwall’s in Full Bloom on Mother’s Day

Floral designers at Engwall's say they have had more than 800 orders in the last four days.

DULUTH, Minn.- Of course it wouldn’t be mother’s day without a bouquet of flower’s for mom, making local florists like Engwall’s in Duluth busy.

Floral designers at Engwall’s say they have had more than 800 orders in the last four days, with plenty of people coming in the store to pick something up today too.

They say the most popular mother’s day option was the mixed bouquet in a ceramic pitcher.

Management says they appreciate the local support since moving to their new location up by miller hill mall last month.

“We appreciate the peo0ple that come in to purchase flowers for their mothers, wives, grandmothers, and we hope that they enjoy their flowers and it sends a message of love,” said Glen Freberg, Design Manager.

Flowers, they said, seem to be the gift that can withstand even a pandemic.

“Flowers are that, when you’re not in person that kinda gift, representation of yourself that you wish to be spending holidays with them,” Social Media Coordinator Ashley Castleman said.

Engwall’s new location on Matterhorn drive is open 6 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closes at 4 p.m. on Saturdays.