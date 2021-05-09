Card Collecting Popularity Sees Massive Interest During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– A shoe box full of baseball cards was something that took time to collect, and then time in storage gathering dust, and now collectors around the Northland say those items might just be worth something after all.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The demand is off the charts,” said Fred Degerstrom, owner of Game On at the Miller Hill Mall.

Collecting baseball cards has been a lost tradition over the years. However during the first months of the pandemic, more people spent time examining their collections and rediscovering an old passion.

“So people went through their old baseball cards and started paying more attention and then all of a sudden people were like, ‘Wow this is kind of cool again.’ so people got back into it,” said Degerstrom.

Game On store Owner Fred Degerstrom says it’s awesome to see card collecting’s popularity rising again — as well as the cards’ values, which can be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

“A lot more people are like, ‘Yeah, I found this, I didn’t realize this was worth this much. This was worth like $5 before, now it’s like $300,’” said Degerstrom.

Highly sought after cards include ones of NBA stars Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, and baseball legends like Babe Ruth or Mickey Mantle along with cards of up and coming players.

“Sports cards have skyrocketed in demand,” said Degerstrom. “At one point probably in the late 80s early 90s sports cards were really popular but not like this, it’s nuts.”

Card collecting is also a big hit with kids as well. Especially for Maxx Larson, spending his time finding cards with his dad, both are frequent customers at Game On.

“My dad gets really excited and i get really excited and it’s just really fun to collect cards,” said Maxx.

Growing up in Wisconsin, Maxx says his favorite cards are of Packers stars Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, and Devante Adams.

Maxx started his hobby collecting Pokémon cards. And as his passion has grown over the years, Maxx can’t believe how much some of these old cards are worth.

“I did pull Charizard cards, and I never knew that they were going to be expensive,” said Maxx. “You never know what they look like and it’s just really exciting to open a new collection of sports cards.”

But no matter how much a card is valued at, Degerstrom says what’s worth the most is the enjoyment of collecting.

“Just collect what you love. Whatever you like whatever player you like or sport, whatever’s the most fun to you because that’s going to bring you the most enjoyment,” said Degerstrom.

Those at the collector’s show say that if you have any cards you think might be of value that you can find that out online or by coming into their store.