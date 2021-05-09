Esko’s Riley Fischer Commits to St. Scholastica Men’s Basketball

Fischer will join his older brother Quinn on the Saints next season.

ESKO, Minn. – Esko’s Riley Fischer announced on his Twitter this weekend that he is following the family footsteps and has committed to the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team.

He will join his older brother Quinn next season on the Saints, who just wrapped up his junior year. Former Esko standout Peyton Wefel is also a member of the Saints.

During his senior season, Fischer led the Eskomos in scoring averaging 17.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.