Fitger’s Brewhouse Busy for Mother’s Day Lunch and Dinner

DULUTH, Minn.- After a the pandemic put a damper on Mother’s Day activities last year, many restaurants were packed again with families treating their moms to a meal.

While Fitger’s Brewhouse doesn’t serve the traditional mother’s day breakfast or lunch, it was still busy for lunch and dinner.

Staff say many of the customers were excited not only to celebrate mom, but do so with a fun “dining out” experience again.

“They’re super excited to just feel the restaurant environment again,” said Annika Jarvela, Shift Manager.

“And a lot of people who are working here, that’s why they love coming to work is just begin able to see people and serve their lunch and make people smile,” she said.

And while many came to dine in or sit outside following mask and social distancing protocols, staff say curbside and takeout orders were still high this year.