Hermantown Movie Theater Reopens for First Time After Yearlong Pause

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– As Governor Tim Walz’s eased COVID restrictions went into effect this weekend film-buffs in Hermantown got a chance to head back to the movies as the Lakes 10 Theater reopened for the first time since the pandemic began.

Theaters inside the Lakes 10 Theater in Hermantown have been closed since March of 2020 due to the pandemic. And now this weekend, the projectors are going to be turned on again.

The Marcus Lakes 10 Cinema welcomed moviegoers back inside for the first time this weekend with two shows on Friday night and three on Saturday.

“We’re so excited to come and see a new movie,” said Lucas Nordby, who was watching a movie with his family.

After only doing drive thru concession events last summer. The theater will only be open on weekends and Tuesdays to work through health and safety protocols.

“Just kind of getting used to being up in here with the new distancing standards and everything else,” said Lakes 10 General Manager Patrick Albrecht.

But with new summer blockbusters on the way and state restrictions almost gone, Albrecht says he’s able to bring back almost all of his old staff and is excited to welcome people back inside.

“They were very excited to get back to work,” said Albrecht. “The Duluth Cinema downtown has been open for a little while, it’s our sister theater. And as more movies started opening up, there was more of a need to have both theaters in town. It’s starting to get a little busier now.”

Dan Peterson and his son Samuel have been going to movies together in Hermantown for years. A father-son tradition that’s been put on pause over the last year.

“We’re big movie buffs,” said Dan. “Like to be back at the big theater.”

After seeing online earlier this week that shows would continue at the theater, the two saw the movie, ‘Wrath of Man’ together. And they say the action is better on the silver screen.

“It’s an experience for me,” said Samuel. “it’s not at home, you’re in a big theater, there’s a big screen and all of the lights go down and you have that amount of sound coming at you, it’s better than just a TV at home.”

“It was a big revenge movie too, said Dan. “It was fun!”

Across the theater was the Nordby family. Parents Lucas and Sandra say it’s the first time they’ve seen a movie in theaters for the first time in over a year.

“What movie did we see,” said Sandra. “We saw ‘Raya and the Last Dragon,’” exclaimed her daughter Madison.

The Nordby’s like coming up to see movies at Hermantown’s theater and are glad to see a show for the first time since the pandemic began, giving them another activity to do as a family.

“You got two of these running around, you’re house all day, you find out very quickly how nice it is to get them focused for a couple hours,” said Lucas. “Going to the theater distracts them for a couple hours and forces them to sit,” said Sandra.

More information on Lakes 10’s health and safety protocols, show times and concessions are on their website.