Railroad Museum Celebrates National Train Day

DULUTH, Minn.– It was National Train Day on Saturday and plenty of families celebrated all things choo-choo over at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth.

The event honored the completion of the trans-continental railway, which connected the east and west coasts of the U.S. 150 years ago.

Kids could take speeder rides, get tours of a locomotive engine, and more as one of the museum’s bigger events since being closed most of last year due to COVID and vaccines administered at the depot. Staff say it was great to see visitors enjoy the museum to celebrate the day.

“Being able to tell the stories of the men and women who built the railroads that built our great nation is just rewarding. And I gotta tell ya, it’s fabulous to see so many people out and about and enjoying it so,” said Ken Buehler, Executive Director at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum’s summer train rides will start later this month with limited capacity with a full schedule later this summer when more restrictions are lifted.