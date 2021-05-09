Superior Baseball Off to Hot Start Despite Delayed Start to Season

The Spartans picked up their first three wins of the season against Lake Superior Conference opponents who all started practices almost a month before the Spartans did.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior baseball team is off to a hot start to the 2021 season, as the 4-1 Spartans suffered their first loss on Saturday.

The Spartans pitching staff has given up just 11 runs over the first five games, and although it’s still early in the season, the Spartans feel good about their pitchers.

“Doing bullpens and all of that and seeing them progress and hitting their spots consistently, especially now with more of their off-speed and breaking stuff. It’s kind of really cool to see that all come together,” catcher Ethan Raye said.

“Our pitching has been pretty good so far and that’s been kind of a little bit of a pleasant surprise. I’m happy that our guys have been throwing strikes and that’s carried us in these first few. We haven’t really hit much and we’ve made some mistakes in the field but we’ve also made some timely plays on defense,” head coach Don Dembroski added.

Superior picked up its first three wins of the season against Lake Superior Conference opponents. The Spartans said those wins were big because not only are they rivalries, but the Minnesota schools were able to start practice nearly a month before the Wisconsin schools, and Superior had just one week of practice before their first game.

“I think we did come in with a little bit of a disadvantage but our chemistry is just so good that I just think that helped us beat them,” shortstop Jonny Rhodes said.

“We just put a lot of work in that one week and then beforehand with our open gyms. Especially with some of them being our rivals and us knowing some of those kids over across the bridge,” Raye added.

“There’s always a little bit of an extra rivalry when you’re playing a team that’s in the LSC and we have some great coaches and great players there so we’re really happy to be fortunate enough to get those first few,” Dembroski said.

Superior is scheduled to be back in action on Monday, hosting Ashland in a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m.