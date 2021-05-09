UMD 2021 Graduates Make Most of Virtual Commencement

DULUTH, Minn.– University of Minnesota graduates were sent off into the world Saturday celebrating their years of hard work. More than 2,300 students will be graduating this year from UMD.

Like the year before, the UMD class of 2021 commencement took place virtually due to the pandemic.

School chancellors say to ensure everyone could stay safe. One of the students who spoke during the virtual ceremony says despite all of the obstacles with learning throughout her past couple years, it was all worth it to celebrate hearing her name called with her family today.

“I liked being able to be in one place with all of them rather than have to sit there for two-plus hours and it was cool to be able to sit there and just see everything and be with family and friends and just really not have to stress about it all,” said Erin Cecil, who graduated from UMD with a double-major in psychology and cognitive science.

For another graduate was Samantha Sakry, who said this day was a long time coming. After dropping out in 2009 with low grades Samantha Sakry came back in 2017 to finish her degree in social work. Going to school online during the pandemic, was even more difficult she says, especially while taking care of her two young kids.

“It was a lot and I’m not gonna lie, it was very hard and i think it’s hard for anybody to keep up with the challenges of school and working and managing your life. And I can’t thank UMD staff enough,” said Sakry.

Now after getting her undergrad degree, Samantha will be going back in the fall for her masters and hopes to wrap up next year.