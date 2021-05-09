UMD Softball Ends Regular Season With Doubleheader Sweep of MSU-Moorhead

The Bulldogs finish the year with a 21-9 NSIC record and will now prepare for the NSIC Tournament. UMD will open the tournament on Thursday against Concordia-St. Paul.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth softball team’s bat stayed hot on Sunday, as the Bulldogs got the 8-0 and 7-1 wins over MSU-Moorhead to sweep the doubleheader.

In the first game, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the fifth to end the game early. Hermantown’s Jordyn Thomas hit a solo home run and finished with 2 RBI.

In the second game, the runs came in bunches, as the Bulldogs scored four in the first then three in the sixth to get the win. Kat Burkhardt hit her first collegiate home run while Lauren Oberle also homered. Thomas went 2-for-2 with a run scored.

UMD finishes the season 31-13 (21-9 NSIC) and now prepares for the NSIC Tournament. The Bulldogs earned the No. 4 seed and will open the tournament against Concordia-St. Paul on Thursday. The tournament will take place at the RYFSA Complex in Rochester, Minnesota.