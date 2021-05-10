CJ Ham Adds Second Session for Youth Football Camp in Duluth

The second session will be on July 17 from 3-7 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld High School.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth native and Minnesota Vikings fullback CJ Ham announced a few weeks ago that he would be bringing his youth football camp back to Duluth this summer. The camp spots filled up quickly, but Ham announced on Monday that he’s adding another session so even more local kids can attend.

The second session will also be on July 17 at Duluth Denfeld High School, but this one will be from 3-7 p.m. The camp is open for kids ages five to 13 and all participants will receive a t-shirt, lunch and instruction from Ham and area coaches.

Registration is $40 and proceeds go towards diversity scholarship opportunities in Duluth.

For more information or to sign up, head to the Eventbrite page.