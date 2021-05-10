Clinical Dietitian Reports Rise in Patients Dealing with Weight Gain, Eating Disorders

The COVID-19 Pandemic is Impacting Individuals on Different Levels Including Weight Gain & Eating Disorders

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’ve packed on a few pounds over the past year, you’re not alone.

In a poll of more than 1,000 WebMD readers, nearly half of the women and almost one-quarter of the men said they’d gained weight “due to COVID restrictions.”

St. Luke’s Clinical Dietitian, Mary Cherne, says she’s seeing an influx of patients coming in for help regarding weight gain and eating disorders.

Aside from weight gain, the pandemic has also created extreme stress and anxiety for many. This is causing many Americans to develop eating disorders, something Cherne says requires immediate attention before the disorder becomes severe.

“We are seeing a lot of people coming back into the clinic, and noticing the pandemic is having a big impact on people’s overall health,” said Cherne.

Cherne says she and her colleagues are seeing impacts on the physical, and mental health of patients.

“We’re seeing a lot more people with people moving less, and eating more, and we’re seeing more people struggling with eating disorders.”

Cherne suggests food journaling if you’re looking to get back on track and in shape. She says there are many ways to journal, but plain old pen and paper work the best.

“I never want anyone to start a diet with an expiration date. If you’re going to make changes, we want them to be lifelong,” said Cherne.

She suggests using more lean meats, along with having half of your plate full of fruits and vegetables during mealtime.

