New Therapy Center for Children with Autism Opens in Hermantown

The center is filled with brightly colored, sensory-friendly spaces where therapists will work with kids on skills, relationships and confidence building.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The ribbon was cut Monday for a new therapy center in Hermantown for children on the autism spectrum.

Caravel Autism Health celebrated its grand opening.

The center is filled with brightly colored, sensory-friendly spaces where therapists will work with kids on skills, relationships and confidence building.

According to specialists, Caravel staff will also work with families to continue development at home.

Leadership at the center say they saw the need in the area grow during the pandemic.

“Even though we were dealing with a pandemic shutdown and a lot of businesses here in Duluth and in Minnesota, families were really needing it and because there was lack of social interaction the families and the children needed this service,” said Clinical Director Zachary Campbell.

According to the CDC 1 in 44 children in Minnesota have autism.

To learn more about the signs of autism and treatment, you can head to Caravel’s website.