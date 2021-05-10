Olivia and Liam Are Social Security’s Top Baby Names for 2020
(CNN) – Olivia and Liam are the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.
The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.
The top ten girl names in 2020 are:
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Harper
The top ten baby boy names in 2020 are:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- William
- James
- Benjamin
- Lucas
- Henry
- Alexander
Henry hasn’t been in the top ten for boy’s names in over a century.
The Social Security office also revealed the top fastest-rising names last year.
Zyair was the number one fastest-growing name for boys and Avayah for girls.