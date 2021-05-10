Olivia and Liam Are Social Security’s Top Baby Names for 2020

(CNN) – Olivia and Liam are the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.

The top ten girl names in 2020 are:

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

The top ten baby boy names in 2020 are:

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henry Alexander

Henry hasn’t been in the top ten for boy’s names in over a century.

The Social Security office also revealed the top fastest-rising names last year.

Zyair was the number one fastest-growing name for boys and Avayah for girls.