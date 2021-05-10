Olivia and Liam Are Social Security’s Top Baby Names for 2020

(CNN) – Olivia and Liam are the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.

The top ten girl names in 2020 are:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

The top ten baby boy names in 2020 are:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

Henry hasn’t been in the top ten for boy’s names in over a century.

The Social Security office also revealed the top fastest-rising names last year.

Zyair was the number one fastest-growing name for boys and Avayah for girls.

