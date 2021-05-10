Proctor Softball Sweeps Esko in Section 7AA Battle

In a rematch of the 2019 section 7AA final, the Rails came out on top, handing the Eskomos their first two losses of the season to sweep the doubleheader.

ESKO, Minn. – The Proctor softball team handed Esko its first two loss of the season, getting the 9-2 and 4-1 wins in a big section 7AA doubleheader.

The Rails improve to 9-1 on the season and will play at Cloquet on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Eskomos drop their first two games of the season to fall to 10-2. Esko will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Moose Lake-Willow River.