Proctor Softball Sweeps Esko in Section 7AA Battle

In a rematch of the 2019 section 7AA final, the Rails came out on top, handing the Eskomos their first two losses of the season to sweep the doubleheader.
Claudia Chakamian,

ESKO, Minn. – The Proctor softball team handed Esko its first two loss of the season, getting the 9-2 and 4-1 wins in a big section 7AA doubleheader.

The Rails improve to 9-1 on the season and will play at Cloquet on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Eskomos drop their first two games of the season to fall to 10-2. Esko will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Moose Lake-Willow River.

Categories: High School, Sports

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90