St. Scholastica Men’s Tennis Learns Location, Opponent for NCAA Tournament

The Saints will open the NCAA Tournament later this week in Chicago against Illinois Tech.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, the St. Scholastica men’s tennis team capped off an incredible run in the UMAC, defeating UWS 4-3 to capture their 19th and final UMAC Tournament Championship. Now, the Saints learned where they’re headed for the NCAA Tournament.

The Saints are making a return trip to Chicago after playing there in the NCAA Tournament in 2019. CSS will open things up later this week against Illinois Tech, who went 7-0 this spring and won the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.

Both CSS and Illinois Tech have a common opponent as they both defeated Concordia Wisconsin this season.

“It’s kind of a dream. I mean as a coach, you kind of work for that all year and when it comes true it’s kind of exciting. It kind of makes up for all of those mornings when you’re going at 7 in January when it’s a little bit cold out and it’s not the easiest to get going, that’s kind of when you get your payoff. The hosts sites do a really nice job and they make it really special and as a coach, you kind of just look around and go wow, this is awesome. I think it’s a good draw. They don’t play in the same regional in the fall as we play at so I don’t know any of their players but I think it will be a pretty competitive match,” head coach Wells Patten said.

The Saints plan to leave for Chicago on Thursday morning. Match days and times have yet to be released.