Stabbing In Eveleth Sends 20-Year-Old Man To Hospital

EVELETH, Minn. — A 20-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in Eveleth on Monday morning.

According to the Eveleth Police Department, officers were sent to the incident just after 4 a.m. over on the 300-block of 15th Avenue West in the city.

That’s where they found the man with several stab wounds.

The extent of his injuries are unknown, but police say he’s in stable condition in the hospital.

Officers found two male juveniles nearby and brought them into custody.

One of them was sent down to the Arrowhead Juvenile Detention Center in Duluth, and the other was returned to his parents.

Charges should be coming down later this week.