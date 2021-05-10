Superior Baseball Dominates at the Plate to Sweep Ashland

The Spartans improved to 6-1 on the season while handing the Oredockers their first two losses of the season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior baseball team put up 15 runs on 12 hits in the first game to get the 15-5 win over Ashland, then won the second game 8-1 to sweep the doubleheader.

Kaden Kimmes went 2-for-4 at the plate in the first game with 3 RBI Jason Samarziya scored three times.

In the second game, Kimmes went 2-for-2 with 2 RBI while Kell Piggot drove in two runs.

