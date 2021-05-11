A & Dubs Reopens For 2021 Summer Season

DULUTH, Minn.- A local favorite and long-time drive-in has reopened for the season.

A & Dubs in Lincoln Park is excited to be open for the new 2021 season and they are ready to serve all the drive-in favorites they have been offering since 1950.

“Welcome back Duluth to an American icon. The drive thru is open, spring is on the way. You can stop in, and not have to take too much time get a good meal, home cooked meal. I’m still the chief cook and bottle washer making some special sauces for you, and Syl makes the homemade root beer,” said owner Sandy Hantz

It was a busy morning for A & Dubs as both regular and new costumers stopped by. The car-hops were ready though as people pulled in looking for another chance to enjoy their favorite drive-in foods.

“I always thought they were open in early May. I just happened to be driving by and I seen the cars in the parking lot and I had to pull in. You gotta take the beautiful day when you can get it. Instead of sittin’ in the kitchen cookin’, it’s better to just pull up and get a cheeseburger and some fries,” said Tracy McKinney from Proctor.

A & Dubs is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 am until 9 pm and the season typically runs until September. Currently they only offer car hop and carryout service, but no dine-in.