Bait Shops Anticipating Busy Opener

With the earlier ice out, the expectations are for anglers to have some nice catches this opener.

DULUTH, Minn. — Bait shops are looking to capitalize on the busy fishing opener this weekend.

Bait shops are advising to get your license early to avoid the hassle of waiting in line during the opener on Saturday.

“We’ll have a express line open for people that aren’t getting licenses and there’s going to be a lot of wait for people who are filling out or getting all the information in on the new fishing license,” Chalstrom’s Bait & Tackle Owner, John Chalstrom says.

In anticipation of the busy opener, Chalstrom’s even has a food truck available for people waiting in line or before customers head out on the water.