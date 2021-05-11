Duluth Boys Lacrosse Hands Chisago Lakes First Loss of Season

Tyler Smith scored four times, while Colby Larson scored twice and Caleb Keenan scored once as the Wolfpack push their win streak to six.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a back-and-forth battle between two of the top teams in section 7A, the Duluth boys lacrosse team came out on top, hanging on for the 8-7 win to hand Chisago Lakes their first loss of the season.

Duluth has now won six straight and pushes their record to 6-1. The Wolfpack will be on the road on Friday taking on Hill-Murray.