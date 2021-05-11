Esko Baseball Snaps Losing Skid With Big Home Win Over Moose Lake-Willow River

Cale Haugen and Noah Furcht each hit solo home runs as the Eskomos snapped a two-game losing skid.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko baseball team got off to a fast start and never looked back, getting the 21-3 win over Moose Lake-Willow River to snap a two-game losing skid.

Cale Haugen and Noah Furcht each hit solo home runs. Haugen finished the day going 4-for-4 with 7 RBI and scored four times, while Furcht also went 4-for-4 at the plate with 4 RBI. Tyler Koskela picked up his second win of the season after allowing just one run and striking our four over three innings.

The Eskomos improve to 10-3 on the season and are scheduled to host Hermantown on Thursday while the Rebels drop to 3-9 on the year and will be back in action Thursday at Eveleth-Gilbert.