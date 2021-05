Moose Lake-Willow River Softball Hands Esko Third Straight Loss

The Rebels push their win streak to six games.

ESKO, Minn. – The Moose Lake-Willow River battled back, getting the 6-3 road win over Esko to hand the Eskomos their third straight loss.

The Rebels have now won six straight and improve to 10-2 on the season. MLWR is scheduled to return to action on Friday hosting Cherry. The Eskomos fall to 10-3 on the season and will host Hibbing on Thursday.