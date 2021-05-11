MSHSL Representative Assembly Votes to Add Girls Wrestling Postseason Division, Does Not Approve Boys Volleyball

Section and state competitions for girls wrestling will begin with the 2021-22 school year. Also in the meeting, the proposal to sanction boys volleyball as a varsity sport failed to pass.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – The MSHSL Representative Assembly voted on Tuesday morning to add a postseason division for girls wrestling. The vote was passed with 44 yes votes and four no votes.

Female wrestlers will continue to train and compete with boys during the regular season and will have the option of competing in a girls-only individual section and state tournament. Those tournaments would happen at the same time as the boys postseason individual tournaments.

Also in the meeting, the proposal to sanction boys volleyball as a varsity sport failed to pass. 29 people voted yes while 18 voted no, and the proposal needed 31 votes for approval.